Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $972,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 25.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 202.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 620,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 182.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 343,358 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 48.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 310,200 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.31 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

