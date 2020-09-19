Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $947,000 Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of State Street by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $61.95 on Friday. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

