Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 71.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $201.00 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

