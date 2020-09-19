Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 85.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.84. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.