Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 705.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,221 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nautilus by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 139,529 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

In other Nautilus news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $478.87 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.32. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $17.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.