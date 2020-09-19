Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.06 Million Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

