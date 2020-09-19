Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.03 Million Stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 56.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in UniFirst by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.02. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In related news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

