Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.03 Million Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davita in the second quarter valued at $23,846,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 33.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davita by 4,010.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 43.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 116.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $87.32 on Friday. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

