Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,520 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after buying an additional 1,104,117 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $101,193,000 after buying an additional 286,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,421,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,635,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $67,600,000 after buying an additional 228,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

