Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

NYSE:ARW opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

