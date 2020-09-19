Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,520 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,350 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.