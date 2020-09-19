Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 137,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at $496,466,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

