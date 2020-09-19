Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 121.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

