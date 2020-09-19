Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $403,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $3,609,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 413,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 305.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 62,841 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13,899.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares during the period.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

