Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $90.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

