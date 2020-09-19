Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,868 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 37.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.