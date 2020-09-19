Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 54,252 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in VICI Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,545,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,630,000 after acquiring an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 569,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,622 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura upped their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

