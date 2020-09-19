Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 50,128 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after buying an additional 12,289,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 1,673,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 658,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 285.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 878,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 650,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 160.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 917,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 565,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Shares of HP opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.