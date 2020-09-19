Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COHR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 767.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR opened at $108.70 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Vertical Group raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

