Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.11% of AZZ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 272.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZZ by 3,908.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3,309.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 225.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ opened at $35.02 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZZ. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

