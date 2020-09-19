Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 75,413 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,413 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of Extended Stay America worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAY. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,185,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,942,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,726,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,187,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSE:STAY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

