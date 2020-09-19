Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 52,885 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52,885 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,267.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

