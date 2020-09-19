Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 101,813 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 79.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,813 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 516.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.