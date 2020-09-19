Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXN. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter worth $171,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Rexnord stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

