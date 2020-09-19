Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 44,218 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 158.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,218 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NYSE ASB opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

