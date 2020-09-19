Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 10,400 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

