Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 101,813 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,813 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 251.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,868 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,072,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 229,115 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

