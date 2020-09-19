Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 44,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 30.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Shares of ET opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

