Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

