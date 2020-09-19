Elixinol Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELLXF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Elixinol Global has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Elixinol Global

Elixinol Global Limited engages in the industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis business in Australia. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and foods, and skincare products; and medicinal cannabis. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

