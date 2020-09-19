Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 171.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,061 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 529,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 49,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.90 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $124,117.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,059.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $264,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,308 shares of company stock worth $43,618,774. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

