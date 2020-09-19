EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A’s (EDPFY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Santander raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

