ECC (ECC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $101.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, ECC has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. ECC has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $101.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,053.58 or 1.00523106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00166938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

