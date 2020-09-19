Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as high as $84.97 and last traded at $84.82, with a volume of 9299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMN. Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

