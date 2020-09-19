Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Eastgroup Properties worth $82,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $132.81 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.52.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.