Duke Royalty Ltd (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on October 12th

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DUKE opened at GBX 24.25 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.27.
Duke Royalty Company Profile
