Duke Royalty Ltd (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on October 12th

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DUKE opened at GBX 24.25 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.27.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.