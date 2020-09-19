Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 38.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 626,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCO opened at $37.07 on Friday. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.