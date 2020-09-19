DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DTF Tax Free Income stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. DTF Tax Free Income has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

