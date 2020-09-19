DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.
NYSE:DNP opened at $10.27 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.
About DNP Select Income Fund
