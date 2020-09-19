Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading Down 0.4%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.74. Approximately 15,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 32,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

