Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

DISCB stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.08. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

