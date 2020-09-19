Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) Trading Down 0.6%

Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.30 and last traded at $54.51. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 23.45% of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.