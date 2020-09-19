Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €20.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.75 ($22.05).

FRA DTE opened at €14.94 ($17.58) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.05.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

