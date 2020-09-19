DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

