DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

