Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $78,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at about $220,177,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dell by 16.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after buying an additional 732,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell by 36.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,453,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,810,000 after buying an additional 648,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.72.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

