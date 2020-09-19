Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

DCPH stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,771.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,330 shares of company stock worth $5,966,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 406,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after buying an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,283,000 after buying an additional 864,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,571,000 after buying an additional 108,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,977,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

