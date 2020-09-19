Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Davita by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Davita stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $92.67.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

