Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 40,605 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 15,617 call options.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,853 shares of company stock valued at $745,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $16.47 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.