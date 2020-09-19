Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Danakali stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

